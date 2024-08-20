Investigation continues after 2 found dead at North Andover home

Two people were found dead at a home in North Andover, Massachusetts, Monday. A day later, there are still a lot of questions about what happened.

The Essex County District Attorney's Office confirmed they were investigating a situation involving two victims at a Turnpike Street house, declining to provide further details about what happened.

North Andover police are still searching for whoever is responsible for both deaths.

Officials initially said Monday that one person had died and another was seriously injured. They later said the second person had died after being taken to a local hospital. The victims' names were not released.

It's unclear if the two people knew each other, how old they are and what exactly led to the injuries.

Residents who live nearby said it was a shock to see it all happening.

"You're taken aback, coming home from work and all of a sudden 114 is shut down," said Tom Anthony, lives nearby.

"It's pretty scary honestly," said Katrina MacLean, lives nearby. "It's just a nice community, and stuff like this has been happening more frequently in this area."

Police say this was an isolated incident and that there's no wider threat to the public.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call the North Andover Police Department.