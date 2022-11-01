Local

North Attleboro

North Attleboro Middle Cancels School Tuesday After ‘Threatening' Message is Found

School was canceled "out of an abundance of caution"

By Matt Fortin

North Attleboro Police Crusier Generic
Facebook/North Attleboro Police Department

School has been canceled Tuesday at North Attleboro Middle School after a message written on a bathroom wall there threatened a school shooting, according to a news release from the Massachusetts school district.

A staff member came across the message with "threatening language" just after 7 a.m. Tuesday, district officials said. Administrators got in touch with North Attleboro police and an investigation got underway.

Students had not gotten to school yet, and buses were re-routed after school and after school activities were called off "out of an abundance of caution."

Classes are continuing on schedule at other schools in the district.

North Attleboro police continue their investigation. Anyone with information should call police at 508-695-1212, or district administration at 508-643-2100.

