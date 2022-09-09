North End Attack That Left Victim With Broken Legs Started Over a Couch, Prosecutors Say

A man who works as a court officer at the Charlestown Division of Boston Municipal Court is accused of attacking a man in the North End over moving a couch, leaving the victim with multiple broken bones, according to the Suffolk District Attorney's office.

The alleged attack happened on Aug. 30 in a building on Salem Street. Prosecutors allege that Anthony Firicano, 53, threatened to shoot and kill the victim and a friend over noise they were making while moving a couch. He then punched the victim in the face and pushed him down the stairs.

The victim broke multiple bones in his legs and required surgery, prosecutors said.

Assistant District Attorney Alexander Jones said in court that Firicano has a history of making threats, including to blow up buildings, shoot people or attack people.

Firicano was charged with assault and battery resulting in serious bodily injury. Bail was set at $1,000 and Firicano was ordered to surrender all firearms and to stay away from the victim and witnesses, as well as the building where the attack took place. He is also required to stay in Massachusetts and attend an anger management course.

He is next due in court on Oct. 7.