North End restaurant owner charged in shooting arrested again after cutting GPS monitor, police say

The owner of a North End restaurant charged in connection with a shooting last year near a popular bakery was arrested again over the weekend, according to police.

Patrick Mendoza, 55, cut off his GPS monitor Saturday because he was "tired and sick of it," a Boston police report reads.

Officers were able to arrest Mendoza in his apartment without incident, police said.

During the booking process, Mendoza said he was "definitely gonna kill somebody," according to police.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Video shows the moment a man opens fire outside Modern Pastry; police are searching for Patrick Mendoza of Boston, wanted on charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

The police report said that Mendoza had recently been "going through it" and exhibiting erratic behavior. He was also "extremely stressed about the criminal case pending against him."

The 55-year-old faces multiple charges, including carrying a firearm without an FID card, carrying a loaded firearm without a license and assault to murder. He plead not guilty in October.

On July 12, 2023, Mendoza rode his bicycle down Hanover Street, when he saw the victim and started making threats such as "I'm gonna get you" and "I'm gonna kill you (obscenity)! It's gonna be quick," according to court documents.

Mendoza then pulled a revolver and the victim fled, taking cover behind parked vehicles and Mendoza shot in his direction three times, according to authorities.

The shots narrowly missed the victim and hit the front window of Modern Pastry, authorities said.

He's scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Suffolk Superior Court.