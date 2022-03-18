North End Restaurants Slapped With Hefty Fee to Participate in Outdoor Dining

Restaurant owners in the North End will have to pay a $7,500 fee to participate in this year's outdoor dining program, according to the City of Boston.

The city said the fee will be used to pay for mitigation programs and services to manage the problems outdoor dining may bring to the area.

The North End neighborhood, known for its restaurants and eateries, is also known for its tight streets and limited parking options.

The start date for North End restaurants will be May 1, a month after other Boston neighborhoods. The city says the program will end for the North End on September 5 but could be extended until September 30 depending on compliance.

Small businesses and restaurants in the city are able to apply for a temporary, seasonal license for outdoor dining, a program that started during the pandemic.

Another change coming to outdoor dining are closing hours. This time around the city said that between Sunday-Thursday, closing time begins 9:30 p.m. and the last customer has to leave by 10 p.m.

On Fridays and Saturdays, the closing time is pushed back an hour to 10:30 p.m. with the final customer leaving by 11 p.m.

Parking changes have also been announced. There will be parking garages around the North End neighborhood for residents to park their cars. The garages will be opened 24/7. All drivers will be given a sticker that will be checked by an attendant at the garage.

Those restaurants that were approved for outdoor dining in 2021 must re-apply again for the 2022 season, according to the city.