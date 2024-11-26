North Shore educator strikes enter record-breaking territory

Tensions are still running high along the North Shores as two teachers unions there remain at odds with their school committees over contract negotiations.

The labor disputes are turning into the longest teacher strikes in Massachusetts' modern history, and it still looks like there's no solution in sight for educators in Beverly and Marblehead.

Educators from around the state will be rallying on Tuesday at 9 a.m. at the State House, demanding a meeting with Governor Maura Healey to address the ongoing strikes.

In Beverly, the strike will be entering its twelfth day on Tuesday, which would make it the longest educator strike in modern state history. The school committee there is now refusing to negotiate because neither district made a court-ordered deadline.

Dozens of teachers lined the street outside a Beverly City Council meeting as their strike is poised to set a record for longest in recent Massachusetts history.

A fact finding process is underway in both district, and a hearing is scheduled for next week. Unfortunately, that means thousands of students who have already missed roughly two weeks of school could lose more. That's as teachers in these districts continue to have their pay docked.

"Cutting off pay right before Thanksgiving and upcoming holidays is clearly a tactic to bully educators and force the BTA back to work without a living wage for paras," co-president of the Beverly Teachers Association Julia Brotherton said.

A judge had said fines would be waived Friday if the sides could reach an agreement by 6 p.m. Sunday.

City officials said they were left with no choice.

"Nobody here for a second wants to withhold a bit of anyone's pay, but we're stuck," Beverly Mayor Mike Cahill said.

Meanwhile, in Marblehead, the strike has reached 11 days, but things are just as heated. In fact, on Sunday, two school committee members were actually chased to their cars by angry parents and teachers.