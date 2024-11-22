Massachusetts

No fines for North Shore teachers Friday if strikes end by Monday

An Essex County Superior Court judge said there would be no fines Friday against teachers on strike in Gloucester, Beverly and Marblehead if they agree to return to the classroom by Monday.

By Jeff Saperstone

NBC Universal, Inc.

There's no school again Friday for thousands of students on the North Shore of Massachusetts, but there's new pressure on both sides to agree on a new contract after a judge offered a striking deal.

An Essex County Superior Court judge said there would be no fines Friday against teachers on strike in Gloucester, Beverly and Marblehead if they agree to return to the classroom by Monday. But if there is no deal by 6 p.m. Sunday, a third party will take over talks.

The chair of the Beverly School Committee says the ruling puts a meaningful and pressing deadline on the table for the union, which has been facing daily fines since teacher strikes are illegal in Massachusetts.

Gloucester and Beverly have been out of school for nine days now, while Marblehead has been out for eight. Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston

Students have been out of the classroom for nearly two full weeks, as teachers remain on the picket line calling for better pay and working conditions.

If the strikes continue, it could force these districts to hold classes during school vacation weeks to make up the missed time.

More on North Shore teacher strikes

Massachusetts Nov 21

Could North Shore teacher strikes impact school vacation time?

Massachusetts Nov 20

Beverly mom says son ‘falling behind' as North Shore teacher strikes continue

Massachusetts Nov 19

Striking North Shore teachers unions rally at State House

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us