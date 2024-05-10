MBTA Commuter Rail fire put out at Boston's North Station

By Asher Klein

Firefighters atop an MBTA train engine where a fire was reported Friday, May 10, 2024, at Boston's North Station.
NBC10 Boston

A fire on an MBTA Commuter Rail train brought firefighters to Boston's North Station Friday, the department said.

Boston firefighters were seen atop a train at the rail hub near TD Garden. The fire was in a train's engine, firefighters said.

No one was hurt and the fire was put out, according to the department.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to the MBTA, the Commuter Rail's operator Keolis and MBTA Transit Police for more information.

