Police in Massachusetts are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl from Northampton.

Zoey LoBello was reported missing Saturday morning, police said.

She is described as 5'4" tall, weighing approximately 156 pounds. LoBello has brown hair, brown eyes, freckles on her face and a small beauty mark on her upper lip.

LoBello may be wearing a green winter coat and carrying a backpack, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northampton police at 413-587-1100.