Man wanted on murder charge in deadly Northborough house party shooting

Authorities have identified a suspected gunman, who remains at large, in the death of a teen who was shot at a large house party in Northborough, Massachusetts, in May.

Erik Coelho Dos Santos is wanted on a murder charge in the death of Ygor Correia, 16, of Bellingham, the Worcester County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday. They shared a wanted poster for the 20-year-old last known to have lived in Brockton.

Anyone with information about Coelho Dos Santos' whereabouts was asked to call an anonymous Massachusetts State Police tip line at 508-4553-7589.

The gunfire disrupted what was a large party, celebrating a woman's 21st birthday, on Howard Street, officials have said. A second teenager was shot and two other partygoers were injured in the melee. Three people were previously arrested on weapons charges.

Prosecutors didn't say Tuesday when investigators obtained the warrant for Coelho Dos Santos' arrest. Northborough and state police continued to investigate the shooting as of Tuesday.

Police were first alerted to the shooting at the party by a person who flagged down a Northborough officer to let them know that someone had brandished a firearm, according to authorities. That officer called for backup, and as more than two dozen officers approached the home, they heard gunshots. Police found the two teens with gunshot wounds.

Two officers carried Correia down the hill from the property to an awaiting ambulance, but he was pronounced dead at UMass Memorial. The 17-year-old who was shot and two other partygoers who were injured in the melee were taken to Marlborough Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said several other teens and young adults who were injured declined medical treatment.

Wallisom Texeira Da Silva, 20, of Hyde Park; Arnoldo Nogueira Filho,19, of Marlborough; and Pedro Desouza-Passos, 27, of Rockland, were previously arraigned on firearms charges at Westborough District Court. Texeira Da Silva was held without bail, while Nogueira and Desouza-Passos were held on cash bail, though their lawyers said it wasn't clear from the information from prosecutors why their vehicle had been stopped — one suggested there were grounds to dismiss the case.

They were in a vehicle that had been pulled over by a Southborough police sergeant, according to criminal complaints filed in court. The woman whose birthday party it was had been behind the wheel, and ammunition was found in two black purses, one made by Gucci, that were in the back of the vehicle, according to prosecutors.

Neighbors said the area had generally been a very quiet neighborhood, until shortly before the shooting.