3 arrested in Northborough house party shooting due in court

A teen was shot and killed at a Northborough, Massachusetts, house party over the weekend, and a second victim is recovering in the hospital Monday morning.

Three adults will be arraigned Monday on firearms charges at Westborough District Court, according to the Worcester District Attorney Office.

Cell phone video that a neighbor shared with NBC10 News showed the massive police response to the party.

Investigators say there were between 200 and 300 young people at the party at an historic house on Howard Street early Sunday morning.

A person flagged down a Northborough police officer at about 1 a.m. to let them know that someone had brandished a firearm at the party, according to authorities.

That officer called for backup, and as more than two dozen officers approached the home, they heard gunshots.

Police found two teens with gunshot wounds.

Two officers carried a 16-year-old from Bellingham down the hill from the property to an awaiting ambulance, but he was pronounced dead at UMass Memorial.

A 17-year-old who was shot, and two other partygoers who were injured in the melee, were taken to Marlborough Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say several other teens and young adults who were injured declined medical treatment.

Neighbors say this has generally been a very quiet neighborhood, until recently.

"There have been some parties over there the last couple weeks. Last night, we got woken up at 3 a.m. with a phone call. The police department called and just asked everybody to stay in and that they'd keep us updated," said Brian Braveman, neighbor.

"I felt like we really should be given more information about what the essential incident was because I would've liked to have known that there was a gunshot, and I didn't know that, so I just thought it was a wild party," said Connie McManus, neighbor.

Investigators told NBC10 Boston the homeowner was home at the time of the party and had been warned ahead of time to not allow the party to happen.

It's unclear if he will also face charges.