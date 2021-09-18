Northeast Metro Tech Football Player Seriously Injured

A teenager has been seriously injured after playing football in Wakefield, Massachusetts, on Saturday morning.

The Northeast Metro Tech football player suffered the serious injury after a collision during a junior varsity game.

The Wakefield Fire Department said that at around 10:30 a.m. they responded to the high school's football field for a report of an unconscious player.

First responders provided medical care to the 16-year-old until paramedics from Cataldo Ambulance Service arrived.

The teen was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, according to authorities. His current condition is not known.

"Our thoughts and support are with our injured student-athlete, his family, friends, classmates and teammates during this difficult time and we are closely monitoring the situation," Superintendent David DiBarri said in a statement.

The game between Northeast Metro Tech and Saugus High School was suspended following the incident.

School officials said they are working with guidance and counseling staff to provide emotional support services to the football team and other students.

No further information is available at this time.