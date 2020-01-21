Northeastern Student Deported After Authorities Deny His Entry to US

A Northeastern University student who was denied entry into the U.S. on Monday has been deported, according to the American Civil Liberties Union.

Court documents state Mohammad Shahab Dehghani Hossein Abadi of Iran was held at Boston Logan International Airport after authorities denied his entry into the country. The 24-year-old student was returning to Boston to school, but was deported to France, the ACLU said.

It is unclear why Abadi was placed into the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The student’s lawyers, university and local chapter of the ACLUworked on Monday for his release.

“This is a young man who was given a visa,” said Carol Rose, ACLU Massachusetts Executive Director. “He is a Northeastern University student. He’s trying to come back to go to school and why he’s suddenly detained and being held without access to his lawyers who are trying to reach him is really of concern.”

Northeastern said it was aware of the ongoing issue and was in touch with federal officials to help the student. Court documents state the student’s removal has been placed for 48 hours.

CBP said it is not at liberty to discuss a person’s processing due to the Privacy Act.

Abadi’s entry denial sparked a protest Monday evening in which at least a dozen people showed up at Logan to voice their support for him.