Northern lights visible in Mass. during Perseid meteor shower

There was a beautiful sight over Massachusetts early Monday morning: the northern lights!

A viewer sent in the image above, showing dazzling green and purple hues in the sky off of Cape Cod. The phenomenon took place because of a strong geomagnetic storm caused by solar energy ejecting off the Sun and passing by Earth, according to the U.S. Space Weather Prediction Center.

The aurora borealis over Massachusetts and other parts of New England early this morning had social media abuzz. It was also visible elsewhere and the Mount Washington Observatory in New Hampshire shared amazing video of what they could see from the highest peak in the Northeast.

Photos: Northern Lights were visible in Connecticut

It's not the only show in the night sky this week — the Perseid meteor shower is peaking this week as well.

The northern lights were spotted over Massachusetts in May, amid a G5-level geomagnetic storm.

Here are some photos from that incredible light show:

Stunning photos of the aurora borealis over Mass., NH