New England may see more aurora with severe solar storm firing this week

A severe solar storm may trigger northern lights in New England this week, and as far south in the U.S. as the lower Midwest and Northern California, according to U.S. space weather forecasters.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued a severe geomagnetic storm watch on Wednesday for Thursday into Friday after an outburst from the sun was detected earlier this week. Such a storm could temporarily disrupt power and radio signals, along with producing aurora.

Exact locations and times of the northern lights are uncertain, according to NOAA. Skygazers are reminded to point their smartphones upward for photos; the devices often can capture auroras that human eyes cannot.

Forecasters do not expect the latest solar storm to surpass the one that slammed Earth in May, the strongest in more than two decades. But they won't know for sure until it's just 1 million miles away, where spacecraft can measure it.

May's solar storm produced dazzling auroras across the Northern Hemisphere, and aurora have occasionally been visible in the skies over New England since.

A powerful solar storm could disrupt power and communications, but also made the aurora borealis visible much farther south than usual. Pete Bouchard explains.

The sun is near the peak of its current 11-year cycle, sparking the recent solar activity.

May's storm resulted in no major disruptions, but the coming could stress power grids even more as the U.S. deals with major back-to-back hurricanes, the Space Weather Prediction Center warned Wednesday.

NOAA has notified operators of power plants and orbiting spacecraft to take precautions. It also alerted the Federal Emergency Management Agency about possible power disruptions, as the organization copes with the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Helene and gears up for Hurricane Milton barreling across the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida.



A fast CME erupted from the Sun the evening of 8 Oct and is likely to arrive at Earth on 10 Oct. This CME has been analyzed and there is potential to reach G4 levels upon arrival and throughout CME passage. Visit https://t.co/89xOZCTfxh for the full story. pic.twitter.com/WpjSvmOxSS — NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center (@NWSSWPC) October 9, 2024

S3 (Strong) solar radiation storm conditions were reached the morning of 9 October (Eastern time zone). Storm conditions of at least S1-S2 (Minor-Moderate) are likely to continue into 10-11 October. Visit https://t.co/YLUbTRMxS6 for more information. pic.twitter.com/Y6lAgfcQty — NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center (@NWSSWPC) October 9, 2024

Florida is far enough south to avoid any power disruptions from the solar surge unless it gets a lot bigger, said scientist Rob Steenburgh of NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center.

"That adds a little bit more to the comfort level," Steenburgh said. "Why we're here is to let them know so that they can prepare."

Experts are more concerned about potential effects to the power grids in areas slammed by Hurricane Helene two weeks ago, said NOAA space weather forecaster Shawn Dahl.

In New England, power grid operator ISO New England always monitors solar activity, and can activate procedures to protect equipments.

"These measures may involve adjusting generator outputs, coordinating with transmission operators to stop maintenance work when possible, and manage the amount of electricity that flows on transmission lines," an ISO New England representative said.