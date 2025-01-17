Norton child reported missing hospitalized after being found

Massachusetts State Police say a child who was found after being reported missing in Norton was taken to an area hospital Friday.

Authorities launched a search for the 6-year-old girl, who Norton police say is autistic and nonverbal. The state police Airwing helicopter and underwater rescue team took part in the search.

The girl was located in the area of Power Street, which was closed afterward.

State police did not say where the girl was found, but said she was brought to a local hospital in unknown condition.

No further information was immediately available.