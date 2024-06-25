Off-duty officer hit by vehicle, driver arrested after fight, police say

An off-duty reserve police officer was undergoing surgery after an incident Tuesday in which he was hit by a vehicle, Maine State Police said.

Many details around the incident in Norway, Maine, involving the reserve officer for Oxford police and another man, who was arrested, weren't immediately available. There was no danger to the public.

The off-duty officer, Joe Correia, a 31-year-old from Norway, was outside of his vehicle on Crocket Ridge Road and hit by a vehicle being driven by Michael Carleton, of Paris, Maine, about 6 p.m., police said.

That led to a fight between the two, according to police. Carleton was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon; it wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Correia is expected to survive his injuries, according to police, who continued to investigate what happened as of Tuesday night.