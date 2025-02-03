Man accused of attacking Uber driver, attempting to carjack Uber and police cruiser

A Massachusetts man is facing multiple charges after attempting to carjack his Uber ride and a police cruiser in Norwell last week.

Elishah Moore-Evans, 28, of Brockton, was arrested after an incident that started Wednesday morning.

According to Norwell police, the Uber driver picked Moore-Evans up that morning. The driver told police that Moore-Evans was "agitated and aggressive" during the ride.

When they reached the destination, a business on Pond Street, the driver got out of the vehicle and asked for help. Employees tried to calm Moore-Evans down, but police say he began making threats, yelling, “What are you going to do about it? I will kill you and comeback and shoot and kill all of the workers.”

At this point, according to police, Moore-Evans slammed his hands on the Uber driver's vehicle and said he would be taking it. He attacked the driver, stealing the keys, and tried to drive off, but could not figure out how to shift the car into drive.

Police arrived and found Moore-Evans sitting in the vehicle. When they approached, he refused to cooperate, instead trying to open the door of a police cruiser and saying "I am going to take the cruiser." He was unable to open the door.

Moore-Evans continued to act aggressively, police said, trying to punch an officer and fighting officers who tried to detain him. He was eventually handcuffed, taken into custody and transported to a local hospital. An officer who was injured during the confrontation was also transported.

The two struggles also left damage to glass at the business and the door of a police cruiser, according to police.

Moore-Evans faces multiple charges, including threatening, attempted carjacking assault and battery on a police officer with serious injury, resisting arrest, and more. He was arraigned on Jan. 29 and held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Feb. 7.