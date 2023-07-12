Local

Norwood man charged in 2021 death of his baby daughter

Anthony Decosta faces charges of manslaughter, reckless endangerment of a child and witness intimidation, officials said

By Asher Klein

Getty Images

A man has been arrested on a manslaughter charge in the 2021 death of his 5-month-old daughter in Norwood, Massachusetts, officials said Wednesday.

Anthony Decosta, 36, was indicted by a grand jury in Norfolk County over the death of his daughter, Francesca, and arrested Tuesday evening, according to the Norfolk District Attorney's Office and Norwood police. He's due in court Thursday.

Decosta faces charges of manslaughter, reckless endangerment of a child and witness intimidation, officials said.

The girl's death was reported on Sept. 5, 2021, but further details weren't immediately available — more details were expected to be made available in court on Thursday, officials said.

Officials initially reported an investigation into the death of an infant who'd been rushed to the hospital from a Norwood home, but didn't share much information.

Prosecutors said on Sept. 7, 2021, that an autopsy of the child "was not determinative," leaving the cause and manner of their death undetermined pending further testing. The Department of Children and Families was collaborating with law enforcement in their investigation, a representative said at the time.

