missing person

MISSING PERSON: 21-year-old woman reported missing from Norwood

Aliyah Reardon-Hollins was last seen running toward Pendergast Circle near the Cadillac dealership on Sunday around 8 p.m., according to police

By Thea DiGiammerino

Recent photos of Aliyah Reardon-Hollins.
Norwood Police Department

Police in Norwood, Massachusetts, are trying to locate a missing 21-year-old.

Aliyah Reardon-Hollins was last seen running toward Pendergast Circle near the Cadillac dealership on Sunday around 8 p.m., according to police. She is described as 5-foot-9, 190 pounds, with blondish-brown hair. She was last seen wearing multicolored leggings, a black tank top and black Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers.

Anyone who thinks they've seen her or may have information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 781-440-5100

This article tagged under:

missing personNorwood
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us