MISSING PERSON: 21-year-old woman reported missing from Norwood

Police in Norwood, Massachusetts, are trying to locate a missing 21-year-old.

Aliyah Reardon-Hollins was last seen running toward Pendergast Circle near the Cadillac dealership on Sunday around 8 p.m., according to police. She is described as 5-foot-9, 190 pounds, with blondish-brown hair. She was last seen wearing multicolored leggings, a black tank top and black Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers.

Anyone who thinks they've seen her or may have information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 781-440-5100