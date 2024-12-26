Food & drink

Another Not Your Average Joe's location has closed

Restaurant locations remain open for business in Acton, Norwell, Peabody, Waltham, Watertown and Westwood

By Boston Restaurant Talk

It looks like another location of a local chain of family restaurants has closed.

According to multiple sources, Not Your Average Joe's in Burlington shut down at the end of business hours on December 23, with its website confirming this, as it has removed the location from its site. A few other locations of the chain have closed over the past three years, including ones in Arlington, Methuen, and Randolph, while locations remain open for business locally in Acton, Norwell, Peabody, Waltham, Watertown and Westwood.

The address for now-closed Not Your Average Joe's in Burlington was 4C Wayside Road, Burlington, MA, 01803. The website for the chain is at https://www.notyouraveragejoes.com.

