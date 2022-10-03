Local

Nothing But Net: Wide-Eyed Owl Rescued From Goal Net in Southboro

By Asher Klein

An owl snared in a soccer net at Trottier Middle School in Southboro, Massachusetts, on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022.
Southboro Police Department

Talk about an eye for goal!

An owl looked absolutely shocked to find itself stuck in the net of a middle school's soccer goal in Southboro, Massachusetts, this weekend.

Police shared photos of officers' goal line clearance as they rescued the entangled bird, which was able to fly away under its own power.

"Officers Keith Nichols and Jake Woodford scored a nice save today at the Trottier middle school soccer fields, the Southboro Police Department joked in a Facebook post.

Other images show the bird taking off.

It's not unheard of for owls to get entangled in soccer nets. In fact, the same thing happened in Athol last week.

A woman on the Cape plunged into frigid waters to rescue a distressed owl that was stuck in the surf.

