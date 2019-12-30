Numerous Crashes Reported Amid Messy Conditions

Multiple crashes were reported in Massachusetts Monday morning as a storm delivered snow, sleet and freezing rain to swaths of New England.

A crash was reported on Interstate 93 north in Methuen, Massachusetts. In the same city, a second crash was reported on Route 213 east, just after Route 28. It was unclear if either crash resulted in injuries.

The causes of those crashes were not immediately reported, but snow, sleet and freezing rain fell in area.

Another crash was reported on an exit ramp from Interstate 495 to Route 2. It was unclear if there were any injuries.

Elsewhere, snow prompted authorities in Sanford, Maine to issue a parking ban. The Sanford Police Department said officers had encountered at least 30 snow ban violations since 1 a.m. Monday.

The disturbance delivered snow, rain, sleet and freezing rain to New England, causing dangerous conditions on the road. Drivers were cautioned to slow down while behind the wheel.