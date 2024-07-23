Boston Business Journal

Nurses at BWH, Faulkner to vote on one-day strikes

By Isabel Tehan

Some 4,500 nurses represented by the Massachusetts Nurses Association will vote over the next two days to authorize one-day strikes at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital.

On July 24, nurses at Brigham and Women’s Hospital will cast their votes in favor or against a one-day strike at the hospital, according to the MNA. 

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us