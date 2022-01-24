Man Killed in Revere Shooting

A 31-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Revere Monday morning, according to the Suffolk Country District Attorney's Office.

It happened just before 11 a.m. on Thorton Street.

The DA's office is investigating along with Massachusetts State Police and the Revere Police Department. They said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Kezia Pereria was attending a virtual class when she and her father heard the commotion outside.

"I heard a gunshot and I heard a patient screaming and yelling for help and in pain," she said.

"The first thing I did was grab some towels and ran outside, put a jacket on, put some sneakers on - I was in my PJs in class - and went and helped."

Pereria said she stepped aside as soon as police and paramedics arrived.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.