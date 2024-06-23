NWS confirms tornado touched down in Conn. on Friday

The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-0 tornado touched down in Harwinton, Connecticut, on Friday.

The NWS said Saturday that they had completed their damage survey and determined the tornado touched down along Spring Hill Road at 4:54 p.m. Friday with an estimated maximum wind speed of 85 mph with an estimated path width of 250 yards.

According to the NWS, the tornado moved in a general southeast direction, but the two-mile path was curved and the tornado moved almost southward for a period before turning eastward.

The tornado ended along Route 4 near the Harwinton Ambulance station.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Most of the damage, which was sporadic along the path, consisted of broken tree limbs with some uprooted trees, the NWS said.

There were no reported injuries.

Overnight Tonight: Scattered showers and storms, patchy fog. Lows mid 60s. Sunday: Sun and clouds, scattered showers and storms. Highs mid to upper 80s. Monday: Clouds and sun, scattered showers and storms. Highs low 80s. Follow NBC10 Boston on... Instagram: instagram.com/nbc10boston TikTok: tiktok.com/@nbc10boston Facebook: facebook.com/NBC10Boston X: twitter.com/NBC10Boston

Parts of Connecticut saw severe weather again Saturday, with a tornado warning issued for Hartford and Tolland counties around 3:30 p.m. The warning expired at 4:15 p.m. and there was no immediate word if a tornado had touched down anywhere.

More significant severe weather is expected to close out the weekend. The National Weather Service said its Storm Prediction Center has circled the elevated tornado risk on its outlook for Sunday.

For central New England, there is a 10% tornado threat within 25 miles of a point -- the highest tornado risk for New England in six years.