NWS to survey weekend storm damage in Maine

Survey teams with the National Weather Service will go out to three counties in Maine on Monday to exam storm damage after a tornado warning was issued over the weekend.
The three counties being surveyed are Aroostook, Penobscot and Piscataquis counties, the National Weather Service said Monday in a relased.
"The surveys are in relation to the severe thunderstorms that moved through the area [on June 30,]" the NWS said.
Results are expected to be completed by Tuesday, according to NWS.
