NWS to survey weekend storm damage in Maine

Results are expected to be completed by Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service

By Staff Reports

Survey teams with the National Weather Service will go out to three counties in Maine on Monday to exam storm damage after a tornado warning was issued over the weekend.

The three counties being surveyed are Aroostook, Penobscot and Piscataquis counties, the National Weather Service said Monday in a relased.

"The surveys are in relation to the severe thunderstorms that moved through the area [on June 30,]" the NWS said.

Results are expected to be completed by Tuesday, according to NWS.

