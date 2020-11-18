Local

Faneuil Hall

NY Company Says It Has Paid $2.1M Owed to Boston for Faneuil Hall

Boston Planning and Development Agency Director Brian Golden last week served New York-based Ashkenazy with a notice of default

By Catherine Carlock/Real Estate Editor, Boston Business Journal

The exterior of Faneuil Hall in Boston
Joseph Prezioso / AFP via Getty Images, File

Ashkenazy Acquisition Corp. said in a statement Tuesday evening that it has paid the $2.1 million the city of Boston says it’s owed as part of payment in lieu of taxes for Faneuil Hall.

Boston Planning and Development Agency Director Brian Golden last week served New York-based Ashkenazy with a notice of default, alleging it owed two payments of $1.05 million to hold the lease on the historic property.

Ashkenazy has not asked Faneuil Hall tenants to pay rent since April, and says it has worked with the city in good faith to assist merchants in staying afloat.

Read more in the Boston Business Journal.

