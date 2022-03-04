NY Man Accused of Assault Before Fatal Vermont Shooting

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Brooklyn, New York, man accused of aggravated assault before a fatal shooting in a parking lot outside a hospital in St. Johnsbury, Vermont, police said.
The man, identified by Vermont State Police as 35-year-old Jerry Ramirez, is in custody in New York after a vehicle pursuit, will be extradited to Vermont to face charges, authorities said.
He is accused of shooting a woman in the head inside a vehicle parked in a lot outside the Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital on Tuesday morning, police said.
The investigation into the shooting death of Vincent Keithan is ongoing, police said. No charges have been filed.
