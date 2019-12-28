NY Man Dead From Skiing Accident at Vermont Resort

A skier who lost control and crashed into a tree at the Killington Ski Resort in Vermont on Saturday has died, state police say.

The 48-year-old man was travelling fast down an intermediate trail when he collided with the tree around 3 p.m., according to Vermont State Police. He was not wearing a helmet at the time.

The victim, identified as Jason Vitale of Baldwin, New York, was moved off the mountain by members of the Killington Ski Patrol.

Vitale went into cardiac arrest as he was being transported to the Rutland Regional Medical Center and later died from his injuries.