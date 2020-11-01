NY Man Likely Drowned at Maine Pond, Search Resumes Monday

Officials in Maine say they will continue searching Monday for a New York City man who likely drowned after his kayak flipped over Sunday afternoon at a pond in Woodstock.

The Maine Warden Service and Woodstock Fire Department used boats to search Bryant Pond on Sunday for 28-year-old Yohanna Milad Israel Rizk, who had gone kayaking there with friends earlier in the day.

Rizk, an inexperienced kayaker, was not wearing a life jacket when his kayak flipped over around 1:30 p.m., dumping him into the 47-degree water, officials said. He did not know how to swim and struggled to grab his kayak before going under water, according to friends who witnessed the event from shore.

Two of the friends jumped into kayaks and went onto the pond to look for Rizk but found no sign of him, officials said.

A Maine Game Warden and his K9 did find a glove Rizk was wearing that had washed ashore, but Rizk was not located Sunday.

A dive team plans to start searching Monday at 8 a.m. and will utilize side scan sonar in their search, as well. Officials say the area where Rizk was kayaking is approximately 40 feet deep.