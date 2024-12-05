[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A few months ago, it was reported that a growing group of Middle Eastern restaurants with roots in New York City would be expanding to the Greater Boston area, and now we have learned that its first location in the region will be debuting in the heart of the city this month.

According to a press release, Naya is slated to open in downtown Boston on Dec. 11, moving into a space on Summer Street. An earlier article here had mentioned that locations at Arsenal Yards in Watertown and in Boston's Back Bay would also be coming, though the press release now says that a total of three additional locations are being planned for the local area.

Naya is a fast-casual chain with Lebanese influences that offers customizable bowls, wraps, salads, desserts and more.

The address for the new location of Naya in downtown Boston is 95 Summer Street, Boston, MA, 02110. The website for the company, which first started out in Manhattan approximately 15 years ago, can be found at eatnaya.com.

