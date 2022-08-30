Obama Portraits on Display in Boston

The official portraits of former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama will be on display at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston for nearly two months.

The Obama portraits, unveiled in 2018, have garnered international attention. They can be seen from Sept. 3 through Oct. 30.

"I think they have an incredible presence — a presence that really only comes through, truly, when you're in this room," said Reto Thüring, chair of the museum's department of contemporary art.

He described the stunning nature of seeing the portraits' intricate details up close.

"When they came in a few days ago, it was the first time for me to see them in person, and it was true revelation," Thüring said.