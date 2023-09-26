Fishermen say they found man who fell from oil tanker in ocean off Boston coast

Local fishermen pulled a man from the ocean far off the coast of Boston early Tuesday morning after he fell from an oil tanker, the crew told NBC10 Boston.

The vessel raced back to shore to get the man to a hospital, according to the crew.

Mayday calls for a man overboard were heard about 4:30 a.m. from the oil tanker. The crew of the fishing vessel America said they were heading into port because of the rough conditions the tanker was experiencing and were the closest ship to vessel when it put out the mayday call.

The America's crew said they searched in pitch-black conditions for a while before they found the man in the water purely by chance, when their flashlights came upon his red-orange life vest, about a mile from where the tanker was anchored.

They said they hoisted him onto their boat and began CPR immediately, heading in as fast as they safely could go — with Boston Fire Department and U.S. Coast Guard boats following them in. They were met by Boston EMS when they docked at the Fish Pier.

Paramedics were seen continuing CPR as they rushed the man to a local hospital.

NBC10 Boston The fishing vessel America bringing a man who crew said they happened upon in the ocean to land in Boston on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Boston fire and Coast Guard officials for an update on the man's condition. It wasn't immediately clear why he fell overboard.

The crewmembers of the America said they hope their rescue efforts helped, as they knew when they heard this mayday call, they needed to act fast. They sent their best wishes to the man.