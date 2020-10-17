First Snowfall Reported in Parts of Northern New England

The first snow of the season came to the higher elevations of Vermont overnight, and in parts of northern New Hampshire and Maine snow even fell in some of the lower elevation towns and plows had to be deployed for the first time this season.

Word from Colebrook New Hampshire is we were passing 8 inches of snow around 9 AM. Much like the foliage season, this is about 10-15 days ahead of the climatological average for the first snowfall in northern New England.

It was an unusual storm, as most of the precipitation fell after the cold front went by, then we had a low-pressure system develop on the front drawing in cold air from Canada as the storm intensified over Cape Cod this morning.

Also, the rainfall of 2-3 inches in many spots is on top of 1-3 inches we had earlier this week, a real nice soaking to help alleviate the drought.

As for skiing, we’re still several weeks away, as the temperature is rising this afternoon and most of the snow will melt if not today by tomorrow. But next weekend looks cold again so we know that winter is not far away.

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation took to their Facebook page to remind residents not to crowd the plows as they work to clear the snow. NHDot also reminded drivers to slow down and leave some distance between other cars while driving in the winter-like conditions.

NHDot also shared some images of plows clearing snow from U.S. Route 3 in Whitefield, New Hampshire.