Off-duty Boston police sergeant charged with OUI in VFW Parkway crash

Mark McKeown, a sergeant with the Boston Police Department, is accused of driving drunk, crashing into another vehicle and unleashing a slew of insults at Brookline police officers who responded

By Michael Rosenfield

NBC10 Boston

An off-duty sergeant with the Boston Police Department is accused of driving drunk and crashing into another car on VFW Parkway.

The sergeant, Mark McKeown, was also described in a police report of behaving in a vulgar manner toward Brookline police officers who arrived at the scene of the crash.

According to court documents, McKeown smelled of alcohol.

When the driver whose vehicle was hit was being interviewed by police, McKeown allegedly started yelling profanities at him, slurring his words referring to a "plassing lane" rather than a passing lane, and asked police, "Do you understand who I am?"

He told police he'd had five drinks at a Bruins game, unleashing a slew of expletives and insults at the officers, calling one of them a "scumbag" and telling them to "shut the F*** up."

He had trouble trying to complete sobriety tests, police said.

McKeown was arrested and charged with operating under the influence.

A witness provided police with dashcam video of the incident, which allegedly showed McKeown driving at a high speed and colliding with a rotary shortly before the crash.

Boston police tell us McKeown has been placed on administrative desk duty for the time being.

