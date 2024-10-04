Off-duty nurse helps child not breathing in car in Jamaica Plain, police say

An off-duty nurse came to the rescue of a child who was not breathing while in a vehicle on the Arborway in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood.

Massachusetts State Police confirm they responded to the scene, along with Boston police and EMS Friday night.

According to state police, the off-duty nurse acted as a Good Samaritan and helped stabilize the child, who was then safely taken to Boston Children's Hospital for care.

Aerial footage of the scene showed several police cruisers, ambulances and a fire truck. At least one road appeared to be temporarily closed, with a line of cars showing the backed up traffic.

Other information wasn't immediately available.