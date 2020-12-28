Local

shooting

Officer Shoots and Kills Man in Brockton, Police Say

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man is dead after being shot by police Monday in Brockton, Massachusetts.

Police said they responded shortly before 3 p.m. to a domestic violence situation on Overlook Avenue. Darren Duarte, a spokesperson from the Brockton Police Department, said a male suspect who was carrying a weapon was shot.

The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office confirmed around 5:30 p.m. that the man, who had been carrying a knife, had died.

"I was hiding over there, cause I didn't know what else was going to happen," said one man who heard the gunfire.

"The state police are working the scene and making sure they can do everything they can to get to the resolution of this, but it's just happened," District Attorney Timothy Cruz said, declining to comment on the person who was shot or what had happened.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HELP: Massachusetts provides this list of national, statewide and local resources for victims of domestic violence. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233. Anyone who is in immediate danger or knows someone who is is urged to call 911

