Officer shoots man in Fitchburg, mayor says; DA, state police investigating

Police shot a man on Sunday morning in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, according to the city's mayor.

Fitchburg Mayor Sam Squailia said in a Facebook post at 10:18 a.m. that Fitchburg police responded to a report of a man wearing no shirt and brown pants who was making suicidal statements and had a gun around 9:23 a.m.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.

She said police arrived at the scene, on Howard Street, and an encounter between a Fitchburg officer and the man resulted in the officer firing their gun. The man was taken to a local hospital by medical helicopter, according to the mayor.

The man's name has not been released and his condition was not immediately known.

Squailia said Fitchburg police are working with Massachusetts State Police and Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early's office, who will be investigating the police shooting moving forward.

No further details have been released. NBC10 Boston has reached out to Fitchburg police for additional information.