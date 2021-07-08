Local

roslindale

Officer Shoots Person in Roslindale, Boston Police Say

By Mike Pescaro

Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston

A police officer shot a person Thursday morning in Boston's Roslindale neighborhood, according to authorities.

The Boston Police Department said around 11:50 a.m. that it was investigating a shooting involving an officer.

The person's injuries are non-life-threatening, police said shortly after 12:30 p.m.

Police did not give any further details on what happened.

A heavy police presence could be seen on Washington Street, a short distance from the Forest Hills MBTA station. Multiple ambulances were on the scene.

Washington Street was closed to traffic in the area as police investigated.

This article tagged under:

roslindaleMassachusettsBostonBoston Police Departmentpolice shooting
