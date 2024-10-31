Officer who shot at woman who opened fire inside Bristol, Conn. Police Department was justified: official

The Office of the Inspector General said it has determined that a police officer who fired gunshots after a woman fired gunshots inside the Bristol Police Department last October was justified.

The woman was not struck by gunfire, officials said.

The report that the Office of the Inspector General released on Thursday morning provides details on the investigation into what happened on the night of Oct. 5, 2023.

It says that Suzanne Laprise parked in front of the Bristol Police Department around 11:38 p.m. that night after drinking at a local bar and walked into the lobby, holding a gun to her head as she walked up to the window, banged on the window with the gun and fired the gun at the window and then at the door to the left of the window.

Officer Spencer Boisvert fired two shots and officers used a stun gun on Laprise after she put the gun down, provided medical attention and placed her under arrest, the report goes on to say.

The Office of the Inspector General said Officer Boisvert was “actively using deadly force against members of the Bristol Police Department” and “acted justifiably in attempting to stop the threat.”

“The investigation establishes that Officer Boisvert’s use of deadly force was reasonable to defend a third person. I therefore conclude that his use of force was justified under Connecticut law. The Office of Inspector General will take no further action on this matter,” the report says.

