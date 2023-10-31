Officers assaulted, 9 arrested during Cambridge protest, police say

Several protesters in Cambridge, Massachusetts, were arrested on Monday after allegedly assaulting police officers during a protest outside of an Israeli defense contractor, according to authorities.

The incident happened just after 11 a.m. on Bishop Allen Drive outside the Elbit Systems office, which has been the site of protests in recent weeks.

The crowd, estimated at about 200 people, were initially peaceful, said police. However, at about 11:15 a.m., they said some of people broke through metal barricades and started vandalizing the business and some threw smoke pallets and eggs at the officers and building.

While trying to arrest some people, authorities said the group "became hostile and assaulted the officers."

One of the officers, police said, was knocked to the ground and another was hit in the chest with a smoke pellet. Pepper spray was then used after some protesters started to become more "combative," according to authorities.

Police arrested Eliza Sathler, 26, of Revere, Pearl Delaney Moore, 29, of Boston, Calla Walsh, 19, of Cambridge, Sophie Ross, 22, of Housatonic, Vera Van De Seyp, 30, of Somerville, Michael Eden, 27, of Cambridge, Evan Aldred Fournier-Swire, 19, of Bristol, R.I., Willow Ross Carretero Chavez, 21, of Somerville and Molly Wexler-Romig, 33, of Boston.

They face several charges, including disorderly conduct, and are scheduled to appear in Cambridge District Court on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, some protesters chained themselves to the door of Elbit in protest of the company's involvement in Israel's military campaign.

Elbit's parent company — based in Haifa, Israel — describes itself as "an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs."

The U.S. subsidiary, Elbit Systems of America, works in defense, homeland security, commercial aviation, medical instruments and more, according to its website.