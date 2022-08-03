Local Officials React to MBTA's Orange Line Shutdown Plan

Local leaders are raising concerns about reliability and accessibility for riders after state officials announced that the entire MBTA Orange Line will shut down for 30 days in August and September and will be replaced by shuttle buses as the embattled agency works to update its infrastructure and perform key maintenance.

Malden Mayor Gary Christenson said his city was working to ensure that commuters and students could still reach their destinations during this unprecedented closure.

"This shutdown will without a doubt negatively impact our community especially our residents who depend on the Orange Line to get to and from work and for our students returning to school. I have already met with our team to see if we can do anything to help the situation which includes utilizing the commuter rail to offset the disruption," he wrote in a statement.

He added that he believes the MBTA needs to focus on routine maintenance of existing lines over new projects.

Somerville Mayor Katjana Ballantyne echoed concerns about the need for reliable options while the work takes place.

"We all know the Orange Line urgently needs repairs, so it's good to see them start this work, but the MBTA must also ensure Orange Line users can still easily get where they need to go. The T is a lifeline for many of our residents that gets them to work, healthcare, school, and more. They shouldn't have to suffer a repeat of the problems we've seen recently during other T closures," she wrote in a statement.

The Orange Line runs from Oak Grove Station at Washington Street and Winter Street in Malden through downtown Boston to Forest Hills Station at Washington Street and Hyde Park Avenue in Jamaica Plain. It serves an estimated 200,000 people each weekday, according to the MBTA.

This closure is the longest service diversion of an entire line in the agency's history, Gov. Charlie Baker said Wednesday.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has already called for "drastic action" to address ongoing safety concerns on the T. The MBTA has been facing public scrutiny and a federal investigation after multiple safety incidents.

The Federal Transit Administration has been investigating the agency for months, in response to some of the more serious incidents. In April, Robinson Lalin got his arm stuck in the door of a Red Line and was dragged to his death last month. A fire on an Orange Line train forced passengers to evacuate onto a bridge last month.

An early report from that FTA investigation noted four immediate issues it called on the MBTA to address. Then, after multiple incidents of runaway trains, the FTA ordered the agency not to allow workers who have not been briefed on safety to move trains.