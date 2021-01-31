Local

3 EMTs, 2 Others Injured in Boston Ambulance Crash

The crash happened just after 1 p.m. in the intersection of Western Avenue and Leo M. Birmingham Parkway, Massachusetts State Police said.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

the back doors of an ambulance with the word ambulance emblazoned across the double doors
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Three EMTS and two others were injured early Sunday afternoon when an ambulance traveling with its emergency lights and siren activated collided with a passenger vehicle in a Boston intersection, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The crash happened just after 1 p.m. in the intersection of Western Avenue and Leo M. Birmingham Parkway, police said.

There were three emergency medical technicians inside the ambulance at the time of the crash, but no patients. All three suffered minor injuries and were taken to an area hospital.

The two occupants in the passenger vehicle also sustained minor injuries in the crash, police said. One was taken to a local hospital, while the other was treated at the scene.

No other information was immediately available.

The crash remains under investigation.

