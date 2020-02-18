Officials to Discuss Probe of Officer-Involved Shooting

The Vermont attorney general will be discussing the outcome of the investigation into an officer involved fatal shooting that happened in Rutland last fall.

Attorney General T.J. Donovan and Rutland County State's attorney will announce the outcome of the probe.

Thirty-three-year-old Christopher Louras of Rutland was shot and killed by police after they say he fired at the Rutland Police Department in a drive-by shooting and then led police on a chase with an exchange of gunfire on Oct. 8, 2019.