Officials to give new details on search for and rescue of Stoughton woman

A Stoughton woman who had been missing for a week was rescued Monday in a swampy area of a Massachusetts state park, and police and fire officials are slated to give an update about how the effort came together to conclude with a happy ending.

Police had appealed to the public for help in finding the 31-year-old, who was first reported missing on June 26. On Monday, officers responded to Borderland State Park in Easton, near Stoughton and about 30 miles south of Boston, after two hikers called 911 and reported hearing a woman's screams deep in the woods.

Officers, who could hear the woman's cries for help through the brush, waded about 50 feet through swamp to reach her.

Barbara Zinaman and Avram Tetewsky say they weren't very hopeful their daughter would be found alive as she remained missing for days.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Police believe she may have been stuck in the mud for at least three days. She was severely dehydrated but is expected to be OK.

The Easton police and fire chiefs, as well as Stoughton police chief, are expected to speak about the search and rescue efforts at 1 p.m. It will be streamed in the video player above.

In an interview with NBC10 Boston, her parents said it was "miraculous" she was found, and they were grateful for the efforts.

"We were not very hopeful. They kept searching and searching," Barbara Zinaman told NBC10 Boston on Tuesday.

The family said the woman has some mental health challenges that could make her recovery a little longer, but they are hopeful that she will be home soon.

A woman missing for a week was found stuck in mud in a Massachusetts state park, apparently for days, and pulled to safety.