Local
New Hampshire

Officials Unable to Identify Source of NH Norovirus Outbreak That Killed 1

The outbreak occurred at a Manchester restaurant owned by a New Hampshire congressman.

Getty Images

State officials have been unable to identify the source of a norovirus outbreak that sickened 20 people and led to one death at a restaurant co-owned by a Democratic congressman.

Eighteen of the 20 people who became ill were attending a private function Nov. 24 at the Puritan Backroom in Manchester and two others worked the event.

The restaurant is co-owned by Rep. Chris Pappas. It is a frequent stop for presidential candidates.

Local

David Sanchez 24 mins ago

Ex-Boston Firefighter Sentenced for Sexually Assaulting Colleague

Watertown 2 hours ago

Crews Battle 3-Alarm Fire in Watertown

In a report issued this month, the Bureau of Infectious Disease Control Infectious Disease Surveillance Section said it was unable to find the source of the outbreak.  

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New HampshireMANCHESTERChris Pappas
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us