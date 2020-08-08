Officials Urge Public to Avoid NH Church Linked to COVID Cases

State officials have urged residents in New Hampshire to stay away from events at a Windham church while officials are investigating a potential COVID-19 outbreak.

As of Saturday, 16 people who have attended events hosted at Windham's Crossing Life Church have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release from the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services. That includes a YouthStorm camp event from July 16-18.

The DHHS will host a testing event Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church for anyone who may have been exposed. To register for the event, call 603-271-5980 on Saturday or Sunday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.