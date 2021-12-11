Omicron Variant of COVID-19 Identified in Rhode Island

Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Health announced Saturday that Rhode Island’s first case of COVID-19 caused by the Omicron variant (variant B.1.1.529) has been identified.

The individual who tested positive is a person in their 20s who lives in Providence County and recently returned from travel in New York. The individual completed a primary vaccination series and had no record of a booster shot. Contact tracing on this case is ongoing.

On Friday, McKee announced a comprehensive set of actions to address the increased number of COVID-19 cases and alleviate pressures on hospital systems, while at the same time keeping schools open for in-person learning and preventing economic disruptions to small businesses.

The actions focus on vaccination, testing, masking and staffing capacity.

“We fully expected that Omicron would eventually be detected in Rhode Island as it has been in our neighboring states. I want to be clear: Rhode Island is prepared. This is not cause for panic,” said McKee in a statement. “Just like when the Delta variant was identified in Rhode Island, Rhode Islanders will come together to take the actions necessary to protect themselves and their loved ones. We know the best way to protect ourselves from Delta, Omicron or any other variant is to get vaccinated, get boosted, get tested and consider wearing a mask in crowded public places. I want to thank the staff at our State Health Lab who have been working diligently to sequence more test results than ever before. Together, we can keep each other safe and healthy throughout the holiday season.”

There are dozens of locations to get vaccinated throughout Rhode Island every day. These include vaccination clinics in schools, churches, senior centers, many other community sites, pharmacies, and the offices of many primary care providers. For where to get vaccinated against COVID-19, go to covid.ri.gov/vaccination.