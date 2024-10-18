Strike suspended at 2 Omni hotels in Boston, union says

The hotel workers strike at two Boston hotels has been suspended as a tentative agreement was reached, the union announced Friday night.

Workers at Omni Parker House and the Omni Boston Seaport are no longer picketing, the union 685 UNITE HERE Local 26 announced, with a vote to ratify the contract set for Sunday.

The union didn't release details on the terms that had been agreed to, but did say that, if they're ratified, the workers will return to their jobs Monday morning at 4 a.m. — a week after the work stoppage at the two hotels.

Other hotel workers in the Boston area have been striking, seeking higher wages, better benefits and more.

The plan is to keep authorizing these 3-day strikes until the union's demands are met.

The famous Omni Parker House was founded in the 1850s and is the longest continuously operating hotel in the country. Its employees had never gone on strike before.

The two sides have been negotiating since April, but their previous contract expired on Aug. 31, setting off the first wave of strikes in the city over Labor Day weekend. The Omni workers joined later.