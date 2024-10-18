Boston

Strike suspended at 2 Omni hotels in Boston, union says

685 UNITE HERE Local 26 didn't release details on the terms that had been agreed to, but did say that, if they're ratified, the workers will return to their jobs Monday morning at 4 a.m.

By Staff Reports

The Omni Parker House hotel in downtown Boston

The hotel workers strike at two Boston hotels has been suspended as a tentative agreement was reached, the union announced Friday night.

Workers at Omni Parker House and the Omni Boston Seaport are no longer picketing, the union 685 UNITE HERE Local 26 announced, with a vote to ratify the contract set for Sunday.

The union didn't release details on the terms that had been agreed to, but did say that, if they're ratified, the workers will return to their jobs Monday morning at 4 a.m. — a week after the work stoppage at the two hotels.

Other hotel workers in the Boston area have been striking, seeking higher wages, better benefits and more.

The plan is to keep authorizing these 3-day strikes until the union's demands are met. Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston

The famous Omni Parker House was founded in the 1850s and is the longest continuously operating hotel in the country. Its employees had never gone on strike before.

The two sides have been negotiating since April, but their previous contract expired on Aug. 31, setting off the first wave of strikes in the city over Labor Day weekend. The Omni workers joined later.

More on hotel strikes

Sep 12

Hundreds more Boston hotel workers go on strike

Boston Sep 1

Hundreds of Boston-area hotel workers go on strike

Labor unions Sep 1

Strikes start at top hotel chains as housekeepers seek higher wages and daily room cleaning work

This article tagged under:

BostonMassachusettsLabor unionsHotels and resorts
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us